While kidnapped toddler was found safe, some question why no amber alert?

With many interstates providing quick routes out of the Capital City, some believe an Amber Alert should have been issued moments after 3-year-old King Knight was reported missing in his mother's stolen car.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect steals car with child inside; 3-year-old found safe

"Law enforcement can't be everywhere at one time, that's why it's so important to get that information," Department of Public Safety's Communications Director Warren Strain said. "The more eyes and ears that are out in the field (the faster we) can get that information back to law enforcement and get that child back."

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says getting an amber alert issued promptly, however, wasn't possible since all the information to issue the alert wasn't available. He says, in the meantime, his department did what they could by releasing details as they came in through the news outlets and social media.

"We obtained that initial information and we immediately started disseminating it at that particular point," said Commander Jones. "Later, we were able to obtain a picture of the child which was in 30 minutes of the time that we received the call. We automatically and immediately started disseminating the picture of the child, as well."

Not all of Jackson's police officers are trained to fill out the Amber Alert paper work, Commander Jones says only JPD investigators are equipped with the form and the responsibility of getting it submitted to Mississippi's Department of Public Safety.

Now once DPS gets the form, it can still take some time for the alert to be issued. In the case of Kingston Frazier, it took the Department of Public Safety 22 minutes after receiving the one-page form.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.