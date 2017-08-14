Summit focuses on prevention and youth crime

Violence and youth crime took center stage at Millsaps College Monday night.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, Christopher Freeze talked one on one with the Editor of the Jackson Free Press about fighting crime and working with the public.

Many in the audience are victims or have lost loved ones to violence.

This summit and others are aimed at bringing law enforcement and communities together to openly discuss issues and then take action.

"People will come and they'll stand up and they'll talk to the cops about what's going on, on their block," said Donna Ladd. "That's important and there are places to do that but what we're trying to do is have a deeper dialogue across different segments of the community. We want to really get people to think about what it will take to change our crime cycle. To actually prevent crime and not to just expect the police to do it or us."

"I want to make sure that people understand that they can have trust and they should look to build trust with their local law enforcement particularly starting here in the City of Jackson," said Freeze.

Ladd says more one on one discussions with leaders in law enforcement are planned that will focus on crime prevention.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved