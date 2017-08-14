Mississippi chapter of the NAACP reacts to violence in Charlottesville

Tuesday, the NAACP plans to release a statement condemning acts of hatred in Charlottesville.

The "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville has brought national outcry.

"We realize that everybody has a right to freedom of speech," said Charles Hampton, Mississippi's Interim State NAACP President. "But when it's hateful, it has no place in America."

Mississippi's branch of the NAACP was much faster to condemn White Nationalist protesters as racists than President Trump.

The commander in chief came under fire for his initial statement on the tragedy, saying the rioting was initiated by "many sides".

"It's been going on for a long time in our country," said President Trump.

"We feel that the president don't represent us anyway. Because every invitation that we have given the president to sit down and to address the NAACP, he always has refused," said Hampton.

Hampton says the one woman killed and 34 other people injured in the protest serve as an example of what can happen when hatred is allowed to exist, and to grow.

He's hoping to build on the tragedy, and bring people together so that no further lives are lost.

"We are going to continue to speak out against racism, injustice, and to make sure all of our voices are heard," said Hampton.

Branches of the NAACP in every state across the US have been in talks forming their official statement, which they plan to release Tuesday.

