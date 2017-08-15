TRAFFIC: Crews repairing sewer cave-in at Ridgewood intersection

The City of Jackson will be repairing a sewer cave-in beginning Tuesday, August 15th - Friday, August 18th at the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Ridgewood Rd.

Traffic on Meadowbrook Rd. and Ridgewood Rd. could be delayed during this time. If possible please avoid this area.

Remember to drive slow and use caution while driving through this work zone.

