Hinds Co. residents to vote on new school bond

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Residents in Hinds County will head to the polls to decide on a new school bond this morning.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until 7:00 p.m. tonight. 

If the new bond is passed, it would generate millions of dollars to make improvements across the district.

Officials tell us it will not require a tax increase.

