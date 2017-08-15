Hinds Co. residents to vote on new school bond

Residents in Hinds County will head to the polls to decide on a new school bond this morning.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until 7:00 p.m. tonight.

If the new bond is passed, it would generate millions of dollars to make improvements across the district.

Officials tell us it will not require a tax increase.

