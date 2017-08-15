Attorney General Jim Hood settles suit in Epps scandal

One of the companies that was used as conduits to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Commissioner Epps for the awarding and retention of MDOC contracts has settled.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, the company Global Tel*Link Corporation settled its claims for $2,500,000 with the state of Mississippi.

This settlement ends the second of 11 civil actions the Attorney General filed on February 8, 2017, accusing 10 individuals and 12 out-of-state corporations of using alleged “consultants” as conduits to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Commissioner Epps for the awarding and retention of MDOC contracts—all while defrauding the State through a pattern of misrepresentation, fraud, concealment, money laundering and other wrongful conduct, arising from the Epps Bribery Scandal.

To date, the Attorney General has recovered $4,500,000.00 on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers related to the MDOC Prison Bribery Scandal.

