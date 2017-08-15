UPDATE: Suspect charged with murder after man shot and killed at Yazoo City home

Early Tuesday morning a man was shot and killed in Yazoo City.

According to Yazoo Police Chief Andre Lloyd, between 2:40 and 3:00 a.m., a young man was shot multiple times at a home on Clubview Circle. He has been identified by the Yazoo City coroner as 34-year-old Antwuan Jamal Bass.

Dontavious Mason has been charged with murder.

Bass was shot multiple times and was found dead on the scene.

