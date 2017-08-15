15-year-old girl shot at Jackson apartment complex

Jackson police are responding to a shooting at the Pine Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder during a disturbance.

She was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. She is in stable condition.

The suspect is being described as a black male in his 30's named Eric Terrell.

He fled the scene in a Cadillac with a Copiah County license plate.

JPD says the suspect is armed with a handgun.

