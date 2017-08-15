MDE Commission on School Accreditation discusses accountability model

Just one year after setting the bar over how Mississippi's schools should be rated, there is a new plan.

The board room was packed at the Mississippi Department of Education and the screens were filled with tangible measurements of how thousands of students fared in tests for English and math.

These were two years of markers used to push for a reset of the 2016 accountability baseline.

"We had districts and educational stakeholders that questioned whether or not at that point we could establish a baseline," said MDE's Paula Vanderford. "We could not address those concerns without two years of MAAP data."

It was pointed out at Tuesday's commission meeting that technical flaws in the system prompted a new baseline effort for districts, but some argue it could produce more than the 19 F-rated districts which include Jackson Public Schools, that could be subjected to state takeover.

"There was a bar that as set last year and again when we moved from 12 to 22, there was, of course, you know some concern about it," said JPS Superintendent, Dr. Fredderick Murray. "At this point, we don't have enough information to be able to know exactly where we are, so we will wait to get that data."

In the end, the vote to establish a new baseline for the accountability assessment system was a compromise.

The commission wants schools and districts that would have been rated D, under the current system, shielded from sanctions after a F rating.

The final decision will be made by the Mississippi Department of Education.

