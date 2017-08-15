Pascagoula mariner charged with using unauthorized maritime engineer license

Luis Adrover Lagares, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, has been indicted for violation of the federal law that prohibits seamen from misusing merchant marine documents issued under the authority of the United States, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain and Special Agent in Charge Brian Jeanfreau of the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) Gulf Region in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The indictment charges Lagares with using and exhibiting a United States Coast Guard Merchant Marine Chief Engineer license that he was not entitled to possess in applying for employment as a Chief Engineer in Moss Point in violation of federal law.

Lagares appeared for arraignment today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo in Gulfport.

The case is scheduled for trial on October 2, 2017, before Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola.

If convicted, Lagares faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

