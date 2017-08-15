Belhaven feeling momentum after closing 2016 with a win

We're 2 weeks and change from the Riverside Rumble. We'll continue our small college previews with Belhaven.

It's Year 2 for the Blazers in the Bowl Stadium. If you don't know by now, it's all about the Air Raid for the Blazers.

Hunter McEachern threw for 3,722 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Hal Mumme likes his development and the momentum from winning the Rumble and the 2016 season finale.

"Well, he came a long ways last year," Mumme said. "We weren't allowed to be in the NCAA stats because of the transition. But if we had, he would've been leading every division in passing yards per game. Threw 31 touchdown passes as a freshman, which is pretty good. I think he's gonna grow a lot this year."

McEachern feels he's improved on the little things. "I come out, and from watching film and stuff I can just tell I'm completely comfortable in the pocket, just sitting there, read defenders and audible when I need to adjust. It is, it is a lot more comfortable after a year of experience."

Belhaven's defense struggled in 2016, allowing 50+ points in 8 games. Mumme feels getting a healthy group of Blazers back will make a difference. "We had a great defense at the beginning of last year. And then we played those two road games against #1 Wisconsin-Whitewater and #10 Hardin-Simmons. We came back with 7 of the 11 starters out for the season. Now we have the starters back, plus the guys that started the rest of last year."

Belhaven opens the season Thursday, August 31st against Millsaps.

