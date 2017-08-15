Castle law doesn't apply in Yazoo City shooting

Shots rang out in a normally quiet Yazoo City neighborhood Monday night, resulting in the death of one man who police say was trying to visit his girlfriend.

Yazoo City Police took Dontavious Mason into custody shortly after the shooting. Police say he's the nephew of Bass's girlfriend.

Police say they found the victim 34-year-old Antuwan Bass in front of his girlfriend's home on Camelia street unresponsive. He had been shot multiple times.

Police say that Mason's family had called them and said Bass had caused a disturbance at the home before the fatal shots were fired.

"I heard a couple of gunshots," said Velma Thomas, who lives across the street.

Velma Thomas says she looked out her window in the middle of the night to see police and paramedics gathered at the home. The unexpected violence surprises her.

"Shocked, I've been in this neighborhood for four years and it's the first time I've seen that happen or heard of any shooting going on in this neighborhood; very quiet, no problems at all," added Thomas.

Dontavious Mason will make his initial appearance in the coming days. Detectives on the case say they considered the castle law before filing charges, but it didn't apply.

