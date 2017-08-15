Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus calls on Governor Bryant to call special session to change state flag

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is calling on Governor Phil Bryant to call a special session to address the Mississippi State Flag.

The Black Caucus said that the deaths and acts of terror in Charlottesville are the latest evidence of a rising tide of white nationalism and hatred in America and are further proof that the Mississippi state flag should change.

The members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus request that Governor Phil Bryant immediately call an extraordinary session of the Mississippi legislature for the sole purpose of changing the state’s flag.

Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes, chair of the MLBC, made the following statement.

My deep and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives and to those who were injured in Charlottesville. Grisly scenes shown all over the world depict the hearts of too many people in our country. In these images, you will recurrently see that square of hatred that inhabits the top left corner of the state flag of Mississippi. The expressions of hate and the confederate flag have been one and the same from its genesis, throughout history and still today. I'm requesting that Governor Bryant call a special session to legislatively change the flag of this state to one that is more representative of all citizens of Mississippi. We cannot wait until domestic terrorism strikes in our home. We must be proactive and serve.

This letter was delivered to the Governor on Tuesday.

