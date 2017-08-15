Hinds Deputies shut down marijuana grow operation

Hinds County Deputies have busted a marijuana growing operation in south Jackson. Street Crimes/Narcotics Officers arrested 41-year-old Terrance Anderson of Jackson Tuesday at 165 Arbor Hills Drive.

Deputies executed a search warrant at this residence and discovered a marijuana grow operation and seized approximately 25 plants in various growth stages, MDMA, Cocaine and one firearm along with components to operate a grow operation.

Anderson was also wanted on a previous cocaine charge and felony failure to appear.

Charges include possession of marijuana with intent, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, all while in possession of a firearm and felony failure to appear.

Anderson suffered minor injuries while attempting to elude officers. He was treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.