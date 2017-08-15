Security cameras go up to help fight crime in Vicksburg

An extra set of eyes will soon be watching for illegal activity at several intersections in Vicksburg.

The mayor and board of alderman recently approved plans to install a series of security cameras in crime ridden areas.

Peggy Fulghum lives a few blocks away from this Bomar Avenue and Drummond Street, an intersection she says is plagued with crime.

“Everything from minor stuff like noise in the early morning hours to littering to the worst stuff like gunshots and drug deals,” Fulghum said.

This is one of the four intersections that will soon get security cameras to give a 360 view what's going on 24 hours a day.

“Yes, I think it is a great idea and will do some good,” said Fulghum.

Chief Milton Moore says the selected locations were based on the high volume of 911 calls and complaints that come in to the police department.

“That's the norm for people to do things when they don't see your police officers close by or they don't see a police car," said Moore. "With these cameras, they will serve as a deterrent, especially if they know it's a camera up there. You might not want to do this, to do that,” said Moore.

Not everyone is excited about the new crime fighting tools.

“These high surveillance environments facilitate the unjust and disproportionate tracking, arrest, and imprisonment of community residents," said Jennifer Riley Collins, Executive Director of the ACLU of Mississippi. "Sacrificing our civil rights and civil liberties through unchecked police surveillance is not a path to making ourselves safer. It is only a path to less freedom.”

The police chief and Mayor George Flaggs disagree. Flaggs says the goal is to sweep drugs and crime off the streets.

“The cost is about $5,000 to $10,000, but it's no price if we can stamp out crime in Vicksburg, Mississippi,” said Flaggs.

