Pisgah alum T.J. McGinnis finding way on Southern Miss depth chart

T.J. McGinnis was a name I said quite a bit on The End Zone in 2015. Now the redshirt freshman from Pisgah is playing his way on the Southern Miss depth chart
Jay Hopson talked TJ at Media Day.
"Might be something in Pisgah. We got Tori Bowie winning world championships out there, T.J. is a pretty fast linebacker too. When we signed him, we didn't know where home was going to be for him. Tried him at receiver, moved him to safety, then we moved him to linebacker and we could just see it, he's home. He's still learning some things, but you're seeing him playing fast, and he can close space quick."
Southern Miss opens the season September 2nd against Kentucky.
