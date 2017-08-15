Six medical professionals arrested on felony drug charges

Mississippi officials say we're in the middle of an opioid epidemic. And they're working to reverse the trend from every angle. Six medical professionals have been charged with opioid related drug charges. The Bureau of Narcotics says they won't arrest their way out of this but they want to send a message.

"We want to keep the momentum going to help people understand that we're not playing with this issue, at all," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy.

Dr. Michael Baker of Rolling Fork and his medical assistant Brandy Collins of Yazoo City face charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. That involved a cough medicine that contains Hydrocodone.

Registered nurse Mitzi Ramsey of Tupelo is charged with embezzling Hydrocodone.

Licensed practical nurse Valerie Riddle of Aberdeen was arrested for embezzling the opioid Norco.

Two Corinth pharmacy techs, Cynthia Purvis and Stephen Parker were also arrested for embezzlement of a controlled substance. Purvis for amphetamine Adderall and Parker for the opioid Norco.

"A lot of times what they'll do in the embezzlement scenario, they have access to those drugs and often times they'll just pick up a bottle or handful of pills, stick them in their pocket, and walk out," described Dowdy.



Another reason to crack down is that it's become a life and death matter.



"We've always had the spectrum of overdose deaths related to drugs but it's never, and I've been in law enforcement since 1977, and I've never seen it this bad," noted Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

And officials don't think they can tackle the problem without keeping tabs on the folks abusing their positions of power and access to these drugs.

"Our objective in all of these cases is to make sure that we cut the head off the snake as far as the source of supply," added Dowdy.

MBN said that while folks like those arrested are out there, there is also a big interest by doctors around the state who want to be part of the solution.

