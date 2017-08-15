DPS office closed Wednesday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

DPS office closed Wednesday

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety headquarters, located at 1900 Woodrow Wilson Boulevard, including the Driver Services office, will be closed Wednesday, August 16.

The closure is due to a water outage.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly