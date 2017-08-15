17-year-old killed in Pike County car crash

A 17-year-old is dead after a one vehicle crash in Pike County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the wreck on Highway 48 in Pike County near the Walthall County line, just after 2:40 p.m.

Justin R. Klunk, of Magnolia, was traveling east on Ms Hwy 48 in a 2000 Ford F-150.

The truck left the roadway and hit a tree.

Klunk was transported to South West Mississippi Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

