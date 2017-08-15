LONG LIVE 18: Brookhaven football honors fallen teammate

LL-18, short for “Long Live 18"

It’s a short phrase with a powerful meaning for this year’s Brookhaven football team.

Back in May, Panthers linebacker Jordan Blackwell was 1 of 8 people killed in a shooting spree.

Described as a competitor and a fiercely loyal teammate, Jordan now serves as inspiration for his teammates as they honor his memory.

It’s game week at Brookhaven High School as the Panthers prepare to open a new season, but not far from their minds is the memory of Jordan Blackwell.

"There’s never a day that we don’t mention him," said Panther's senior offensive lineman Trace Clopton. "We know he’s out here with us. You gotta find a reason bigger than yourself. It’s the one on your left and the one on your right and the one in the sky!"

Now for the first time since Jordan’s passing, the Panthers will take their home field without number 18 to lead them out.

"He was a great linebacker and you know just to be able to play and honor him and what he did best, it’s a big deal," added Trace.

A simple glance at the schedule even brings back memories of Jordan.

Their first chance to honor number 18 falls on the 18th.

A random coincidence? Coach Tommy Clopton thinks not.

"I don’t think that God makes mistakes. I think that he has a grand plan for everything," said Clopton. "Now does playing on the 18th guarantee that we’re gonna win? No, that’s not what I mean. What I mean by that is a group of young men have an opportunity to honor their fallen teammate. And what better way to honor him than on the 18th, which is the number that he wore.

A victory on Friday won’t come easy with pre-season number one Pearl coming to town, but as teammate and cousin Jemaurian Jones says, Jordan wouldn’t want it any other way.

"I mean it's the number one team and you know Jordan, that's what he lived up to," said Jones. "Be on the big stage and make big plays. And that's what we're going to do as a team as a whole, make big plays for Jordan."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.