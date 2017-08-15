Hinds County approves school bond referendum - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds County approves school bond referendum

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County has passed a 59.9-million-dollar school board referendum. Eighty-five percent of those voting approved the measure.

Hinds County School Bond Election
For 2,202 84.86%
Against    393 15.14

The school district plans to fund 55 construction projects, which will begin at different intervals on or before March 8, 2018, and be completed within three years of each start date, as well as several other initiatives.

