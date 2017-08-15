Central Mississippi gears up for solar eclipse

People all across the state are gearing up for the solar eclipse, a historic event happening Monday. At 1:26 pm on Monday, the moon is going to completely blot out the sun. There has not been a total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 38 years, so this is a big deal!

In Jackson, the sun will actually only be about 86% covered, but that's still pretty amazing.

Few people are more excited than Nicole Smith, the Events Planner with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

"How often is it that you get to see the sun obscured, to any degree?" said Smith with an enormous smile.

Smith's been planning a huge watch party at the Museum, with classes, games, and even a question and answer period with scientists from NASA.

They also have 500 ISO certified safety "eclipse glasses" for people to safely witness this rare event.

"It can actually damage - burn the back of the retina. That's why you don't want to look at the eclipse. It's bright, and it's bright so quickly that you cannot acclimate to have things close down to keep it safe," explained Smith.

The risk is so great, Clinton Public Schools has issued a statement saying students will not be able to view Monday’s solar eclipse outdoors.

“We understand that this is a historical event but student safety comes first,” said Dr. Tim Martin, superintendent of schools. “If we allow students to go outside to view the eclipse and a child decided not to obey safety guidelines, it could cause serious eye damage.”

A number of libraries are also hosting events where you can grab safe eclipse glasses.

"Public libraries are so instrumental in providing services like the solar watch program," said Mara Polk, the Director of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System. "In fact, our PR director said that she's had over 30 calls from different school teachers asking if we had extra glasses."

In Pearl, they've distributed glasses with the Jackson Astronomical Society to view the eclipse.

Brandon's Public Library is having a viewing party starting at noon.

They'll be watching a portion of "The Universe" by the BBC and have a discussion before watching the eclipse.

In Magee, the public library is making solar eclipse necklaces at 4 p.m. Friday. If you attend that, you also get a free pair of solar eclipse glasses.

And in Raleigh, they're having classes directed toward home-schooled children, where they'll be doing crafts, having snacks, and educating families on what a solar eclipse is.

"Enjoy this! This isn't gonna happen again in this part of the country for another 7 years, so this is very special," said Smith.

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science begins their festivities at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Indoors, they'll have stations with NASA-approved games and classes like "Predict the Corona" and "Eclipse Safety". Outside, you can make solar beads, attend a STEM Academy, participate in NOAA and GLOBE's "Citizen Science" and much more.

They're even having a question-and-answer period with NASA scientists.

If the weather is poor, the Museum will also have a live streaming of the solar eclipse from NASA.

The eclipse begins at 11:54 a.m., peaks at 1:26 PM, and will wane for about an hour.

