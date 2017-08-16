Breaking overnight: Clinton police search for a missing elderly man

We'll have a live report about a missing man that Clinton police hope you can help them find.
The MS Black Caucus is making a special request of Governor Bryant involving the state flag. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
The political unrest involving confederate monuments across the country continues. We'll have new developments when you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is has been sentenced.More >>
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.More >>
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.More >>