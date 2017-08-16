Missing 77-year-old Clinton man found safe in Newton Co. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Missing 77-year-old Clinton man found safe in Newton Co.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MBI Source: MBI
CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Lucien Preston of Clinton.

He was found safely in Newton County. 

