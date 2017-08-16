Ridgeland PD finalists in State Farm Neighborhood Assist program

The Ridgeland Police Department has been selected as one of 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

With 2000 applications competing for a $25,000 grant, the Ridgeland Police Department’s submission was chosen as one of the 200 finalists.

This program is headed by Officer Sara Ladnier and is titled Ridgeland Police Department Kids Closet.

If chosen, the funds will be used to provide children in need at all Ridgeland public schools. This help will be in the way of school supplies, backpacks for children, basic clothing needs and healthy meals for children outside of school hours.

This is where Ridgeland PD needs your help. Beginning Wednesday, August 16th and running for 10 days, until August 25th, an online voting contest will determine the top 40 winners based on total number of votes received.

You may vote up to 10 times per day, per individual email address, for a total of 100 votes during the period. The top 40 of 200 finalists will be awarded $25,000 for their local cause.

Beginning at 12:01 am EST on Wednesday, August 16th you can begin voting. Click here for the link to the voting page.

You may also get to the link by searching State Farm Neighborhood Assist, searching for Mississippi and our cause name is Ridgeland Police Department Kids Closet.

Remember, you can vote up to 10 times per day and it is only open for 10 days. Every vote counts toward Ridgeland Police Department goal of being in the top 40 and giving to our local children.

