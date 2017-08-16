Copiah Co. Sheriff's Dept. looking for armed robbery suspect

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public with an Armed Robbery case.

On Tuesday 08/15/16, an armed robbery happened at approximately 8:34 pm at the Johnson Grocery Store on Hwy 28 in Georgetown.

The suspect seen in the security video has a light complexion, possibly between 6"00 & 6"02. He was dressed in black with a black bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

