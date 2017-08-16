11 arrested in Adams Co. drug bust - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

11 arrested in Adams Co. drug bust

ADAMS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Early yesterday morning, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group and Officers with the Natchez Police Department combined forces in an attempt to serve 18 arrest warrants on 14 people. 

Officers are still trying to find one person who is believed to still be living in Adams County. They are not releasing his name at this time. 

In total, officers were able to arrest 11 people, put one into NCIC, and one is still at large.

Officers made the following arrests during the drug bust.

  • Jesse Clark for Sale of Sch II Drug to with Methamphetamine X3
  • Bridges Shannon for Sale of Sch II Drug
  • Elijah Hoggatt for Sale of Sch II Drug to with methamphetamine with a church zone enhancement X2
  • Charles Posey for Sale of Sch I to with marijuana with a school zone enhancement
  • Tkari Wallace for Sale of Sch II to with methamphetamine x2
  • Carol Reed for Sale of Sch II to with crack cocaine with a church zone enhancement
  • Christopher Gales for Possession of Sch II to wit crack cocaine
  • Erick Woods for Sale Sch II to wit cocaine with a school zone enhancement,
  • Darius Owens for Sale of Sch I to with ecstasy
  • Victoria Granier for Sale of Sch II to with methamphetamine.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended two men: Sean Gregory for Conspiracy to Sale Sch I to wit Ecstasy and is currently trying to apprehend Rashad Rutland for Conspiracy to Sale Sch I to wit Ecstasy.

We will continue to update this developing story.

