11 arrested in Adams Co. drug bust

Early yesterday morning, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group and Officers with the Natchez Police Department combined forces in an attempt to serve 18 arrest warrants on 14 people.

Officers are still trying to find one person who is believed to still be living in Adams County. They are not releasing his name at this time.

In total, officers were able to arrest 11 people, put one into NCIC, and one is still at large.

Officers made the following arrests during the drug bust.

Jesse Clark for Sale of Sch II Drug to with Methamphetamine X3

Bridges Shannon for Sale of Sch II Drug

Elijah Hoggatt for Sale of Sch II Drug to with methamphetamine with a church zone enhancement X2

Charles Posey for Sale of Sch I to with marijuana with a school zone enhancement

Tkari Wallace for Sale of Sch II to with methamphetamine x2

Carol Reed for Sale of Sch II to with crack cocaine with a church zone enhancement

Christopher Gales for Possession of Sch II to wit crack cocaine

Erick Woods for Sale Sch II to wit cocaine with a school zone enhancement,

Darius Owens for Sale of Sch I to with ecstasy

Victoria Granier for Sale of Sch II to with methamphetamine.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended two men: Sean Gregory for Conspiracy to Sale Sch I to wit Ecstasy and is currently trying to apprehend Rashad Rutland for Conspiracy to Sale Sch I to wit Ecstasy.

We will continue to update this developing story.

