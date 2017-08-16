FRIDAY FLAVOR: Famous New Orleans Red Beans - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Famous New Orleans Red Beans

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Recipe for the Gumbo Queen's famous New Orleans red beans

  • Camellia Red Kidneys
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Celery
  • Green Bell Pepper
  • Bay Leaf
  • When beans become tender add:
  • Sliced Smoke Sausage 
  • Cajun Seasonings to taste
  • Black Pepper
  • Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
  • Paprika
  • Garlic Power
  • Butter

Cook rice separately then combine ingredients and enjoy!

