JPD: Death on W. Northside Drive ruled as homicide

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a homicide in Jackson on W. Northside Drive.

An unidentified black male was found dead in a van parked at a home with possible trauma to the head. Evidence has shown that at least one shot was fired into the van.

We will update this as soon as we get more information.

