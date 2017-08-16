Man found dead with possible trauma; JPD investigating - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man found dead with possible trauma; JPD investigating

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Kim, WLBT viewer Source: Kim, WLBT viewer
Source: Kim, WLBT viewer Source: Kim, WLBT viewer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a death in Jackson on W. Northside Drive.

An unidentified black male was found dead with possible in trauma in a van  parked at a home. The coroner is responding and we have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly