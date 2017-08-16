Mississippi's 1st Human trafficking shelter in the works

It's hard to image, but sex and labor trafficking are real and it's taking place here in the Metro. Wednesday the Center for Violence Prevention announced efforts to secure Mississippi's first shelter.

Experts say human trafficking victims live a life that few can imagine. According to the Center, "Traffickers" and "facilitators" are those people who recruit, enable, assist, or benefit from the sexual exploitation of another person for monetary or other non-monetary gains.

According to state law, those who assist, or financially benefit from sex trafficking are subject to the same penalties as traffickers. This means that "johns" can be punished to the same extent that pimps are punished.

According to Sandy Middleton, the Executive Director of the Center for Violence Prevention, the victims also have few places to turn.

"Since 2012 the Center for Violence prevention began screening and identifying victims of human trafficking right here in the Metro area," said Middleton. Since 2013 the center has assisted dozens of victims."

She said the victim's need more specialized treatment than what is currently provided. Services at the "TOWER" will include emergency and long-term shelter, case management, therapeutic services, education, and awareness.

The Center for Violence still needs to raise $65,000 to match grant money. For more information on the Tower go to www.mscvp.org or call the 24-hour crisis line 800-266-4198.

Meanwhile today, the state Attorney General Jim Hood also addressed the human trafficking problems. Here is the full text of General Hood's statement:

Attorney General Jim Hood joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to affirm that all law-enforcement agencies retain their traditional authority to fight sex trafficking, including online.

In a letter to Congress, the attorneys general ask Members to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which was designed to encourage the growth of the internet by promoting free expression, particularly on online message boards. However, while the bill intended to allow companies who sponsor message boards to remain immune to repercussions from inappropriate posts, the bill instead opens the door for corporations to make money off of dangerous posts through advertisements without an obligation to remove the content. According to the attorneys general, the CDA is being used as a shield by those who profit from prostitution and crimes against children. In some cases, courts have interpreted certain provisions of the CDA to provide immunity from state prosecution to online classified ad sites, such as backpage.com, which promote and profit from human trafficking.

“I’m asking Congress to remove any language that grants immunity to huge international corporations like backpage.com, for the sake of protecting the millions of people who are harmed and taken advantage of by these sites,” said General Hood. “While the immunity granted through this bill had good intentions, this site and many other corporations, such as Google, began to make money off of advertising on these boards and refused to prevent their boards from being used illegally for crimes such as child prostitution, child pornography, sale of illegal and counterfeit drugs, stolen intellectual property, and more. This abuse of the immunity provision must be changed to make corporations put public safety over corporate profits.”

The letter to Congress seeks an amendment to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online. The simple word addition to the CDA proposed in this letter will help to ensure that citizens and children are effectively protected throughout the entire country, in all courts.

“These corporations are conducting criminal activity as a business and hiding behind this law,” explained General Hood. “A clear example is that a newspaper running a classified ad in their printed edition of their paper advertising child prostitution could be charged with a crime; whereas, the same ad online would not be subject to prosecution, even if it could be proven that the news organization was aware of the illegal activity being advertised. It is unfortunate that the CEOs of some of the largest, most profitable corporations in the world have placed profits over being good corporate citizens.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.