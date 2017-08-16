Man arrested, charged for shooting Jackson teen

A man wanted for shooting a teenage girl on Tuesday has been arrested.

Eric Terrell was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened at the Pine Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive. Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder during an argument between the suspect and the teen's mother.

She was taken by private vehicle to a hospital. She is in stable condition.

