Man shot in leg in south Jackson

Jackson Police have been called to Brookhollow Drive for a shooting. A man has been shot in the Leg.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot by an unidentified female during an argument. He's in stable condition.

Brookhollow Drive is in south Jackson, south of Highway 18, and near the city limits.

