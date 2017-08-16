After being put on the wrong school bus, Jackson mom searches for her kid for hours

While the first week of school can be hectic, Jasmine Webster made sure her kindergartener and first grader knew their bus number; later sticking the number on them, so that even if the kids did get on the wrong route someone could easily redirect them.

"I put it in her book bag and on the back of her shirt," Jasmine explained. "Her brother had a rope tied on with his bus number on there. (The School) still put them on the wrong bus."

On Monday, only one of Webster's children made it home. The other was on a wrong bus and had to be picked up at Galloway Elementary school 30 minutes later. A mistake Webster hoped the school would've fixed, however, she says it only got worse as she found both kids were missing Tuesday for two hours.

"I didn't even know how to feel. I'm like okay. I don't want to go overboard and say something has happened to my kids," said Webster. "This (could be) happening. They (could be) getting raped or kidnapped.. you know, just all these type of thoughts are running through my head."

"They stay by the stadium," the children's grandmother, Lue Mallett added. "But they were found over past where the medical mall is, which is way out the way and it's dangerous over there."

While trying to find her kids, Webster says school officials did not know bus numbers or even the bus driver's name and that it was a stranger who finally called her with the children's location.

We've reached out to J-P-S on this issue, however, no one has been made available to answer our questions.

