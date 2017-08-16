$15K in crystal meth seized, 3 arrested in Crystal Springs

Three Crystal Springs men arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately $15,000 in crystal methamphetamine about two weeks ago face the possibility of additional charges, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy.

MBN agents and Copiah County investigators serving a search warrant at 215 Phyllis Ann Drive in Crystal Springs discovered approximately a pound each of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, leading to the men’s arrest. The drugs have a combined estimated street value of $16,000, added Director Dowdy said.

“A pound of crystal methamphetamine is significant anywhere in this State," said Dowdy. "It is especially so in small-town Mississippi.”

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Tremaine Robinson and twenty-two-year-old Devangeleous Devonta Herbert and 28-year-old Eric Dwayne Hardy all are charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The week long investigation that led to the trios’ arrests was conducted by the MBN, with assistance from the Copiah County Sheriff Department and Richland Police Department.

All three suspects were booked into the Copiah County Detention Center.

