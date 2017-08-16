Two charged in shooting death of 9-month-old Grenada baby

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a baby in Grenada.

20-year-old John Brown III and 18-year-old Shaquille Chamberlain are charged in the murder of 9-month-old Rashan Riley.

Police say baby Rashan was inside a home on Adams Street at the time of the shooting, but no one inside the home was involved in a confrontation with the suspects.

No bond has been set on either of the suspects and both are being held in the Grenada County Jail.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.