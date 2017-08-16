Two charged in shooting death of 9-month-old Grenada baby - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two charged in shooting death of 9-month-old Grenada baby

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
John Brown (left) Shaquille Chamberlain (right) Source: Grenada PD John Brown (left) Shaquille Chamberlain (right) Source: Grenada PD
GRENADA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a baby in Grenada.   

20-year-old John Brown III and 18-year-old Shaquille Chamberlain are charged in the murder of 9-month-old Rashan Riley.

Police say baby Rashan was inside a home on Adams Street at the time of the shooting, but no one inside the home was involved in a confrontation with the suspects.

No bond has been set on either of the suspects and both are being held in the Grenada County Jail.

