Technology helps search parties

In recent years search teams in Mississippi have been using a new tool to locate missing or lost people. Just last week 69-year-old Herchial "Lonnie" Jones of Corinth was located safe and sound after he went missing for three days.

That silver Alert was canceled with the help of whats called Virtual Search Planning. It's a computer program designed to assist search parties.

"We take a lot of the information from the search whats being reported by the news media reported from the actual search site, history of the family all this we take all this information and we put it together into a mapping program," said Task force 1 Search Team member Chris Olson. "It's virtual. We do a website. We did it on that and that's how we come up with our probability and our areas we're going to search."

In Jones case, the computer's algorithm helped locate him in three hours, creating a map of the most likely places he would be, and sure enough, he was there.

"Put it in your computer on a map that gives us segmented areas," said Task force 1 Leader Curt Clayton. "We would actually go and search those areas as a high probability area."

There are 20 Task force 1 team members trained to use VSP, scattered across the state.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.