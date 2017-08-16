SportsDeck Game of the Week Preview: Madison Central Jaguars - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SportsDeck Game of the Week Preview: Madison Central Jaguars

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Madison Central will kick off the 2017 season at home against Brandon in our SportsDeck Game of the Week. 

For a full preview with the Jags, click the video above. 

Powered by Frankly