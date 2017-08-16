Adams County man arrested for breaking into church

Adams County Deputies have arrested a man for breaking into a church. When the deputies arrived at the church they observed several windows broken and the doors kicked in, they quickly noticed a subject upstairs breaking more windows.

They were able to subdue the subject and identify him as 39-year-old Kenneth Paul Nelson. Mr.Nelson appeared to be under the influence of either drugs/alcohol or both.

Nelson was booked into the Adams County Jail and charged with felony destruction of a church, failure to comply with law enforcement officers and simple assault on law enforcement.

Nelson has no bond at this time.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.