Adams County man arrested for breaking into church

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Adams County Deputies have arrested a man for breaking into a church. When the deputies arrived at the church they observed several windows broken and the doors kicked in, they quickly noticed a subject upstairs breaking more windows. 

They were able to subdue the subject and identify him as 39-year-old Kenneth Paul Nelson. Mr.Nelson appeared to be under the influence of either drugs/alcohol or both. 

Nelson was booked into the Adams County Jail and charged with felony destruction of a church, failure to comply with law enforcement officers and simple assault on law enforcement. 

Nelson has no bond at this time. 

