State Department of Education is considering a change to the school rating system

Your child's school could get a very different report card this year. The state department of education is considering changes to the way schools are ranked. Now, parents and advocates are crying foul.

Just ten percent of Mississippi school districts will get an A next year if the proposal is approved. That shakes out to exactly 14 districts. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 21 districts will get an F. The Mississippi Department of Education is thinking of it as a reset.



"The hurdle last year was jacked up about 20 points higher than it should be," explained the Director of Assessment Walt Drane.



But now that two years of the same testing data is available, they want to move the target for the second year in a row. Nancy Loome at The Parents' Campaign says that's not sitting well with parents and teachers.



"There are parents in districts that worked very very hard and they were ready to celebrate moving up from that bottom level to the next level with the idea that they'll keep marching up that accountability rating system," noted Loome. "To have the rug pulled out from under them is extremely disheartening."



While they'd like to lower the baseline scores overall. The plan would push up the number of F-rated districts.



"There are not 14 percent of our schools that earned an F this year," Loome said. "There was only about 8 percent of our schools that were F this year. So, going back to that 14 percent penalizes these schools that worked so hard to move out of that F ranking."



In years to come, ratings would be based on the newly reset baseline scores that districts could work toward in order to earn a higher rating in years to come.



The Board will meet Thursday morning to consider the proposal.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.