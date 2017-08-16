JPD Officer injured in traffic accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD Officer injured in traffic accident

JACKSON, MS

A Jackson Police officer was injured Wednesday evening in an accident with pick up truck on I-55 at Fortification.

The officer was transported by AMR and the police vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the pick up truck wasn't injured.

For a short time, northbound traffic was diverted onto High Street.

