Speed believed a factor in single vehicle crash in Rankin County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Speed believed a factor in single vehicle crash in Rankin County

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

It was a close call for a driver along Monterrey Road in Rankin County.

Sheriff's department investigators say speed appears to have been a factor when a vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest between two trees on some private property.

The driver, the only one inside, was trapped when first responders arrived.

He was alert and talking and he refused medical transport.

