Construction project slated for completion on Lakeland Drive

Lakeland Drive is one of the most congested areas in the metro during evening rush hour traffic.

"This is a busy, busy place and the delays had gotten so bad that we obviously saw a need to increase the number of lanes where we can get motorists through here quicker and safer," said MDOT District Five Engineer Brian Ratliff.



Thousands of drivers travel this stretch of Lakeland Drive daily. The construction to widen the road began back in 2015.

Engineers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation tell 3 On Your Side the project is right on schedule and should be complete in the fall of this year. Ratliff, says there will be real time technology installed on red lights to help manage traffic flow.

"Right now we have all of our permanent signals in place," added Ratliff. "With traffic camera, the signals talk to each other and we are able to use the cameras to monitor traffic and increase green time wherever needed."



The old crumbling concrete is now replaced with freshly paved asphalt.

"Of course you have seen a lot of curb work and a lot of drainage work with pipes and everything," said Ratliff. "Now we are in the final phasing of this thing and it's basically turned into a paving project."



The 36 million dollar project, once complete, will add a lane to each side of Lakeland Drive from Airport Road to Grants Ferry.

