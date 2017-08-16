9-month-old baby shot and killed after drive-by in Grenada

A 9-month-old baby was shot in the head in North Mississippi.

It happened in the 900 block of Adams Street in Grenada. 20-year-old John Brown III and 18-year-old Shaquille Chamberlain are both in the county jail charged with murder.

“This is a terrible loss. A loss of life so young. This is an infant,” said Assistant Police Major George Douglas.

Major Douglas says the death of 9-month-old Rashan Riley has left this community shocked and saddened. Little Rashan's loved ones say he was a lovable baby who will truly be missed.

“He was a good baby, he was funny; like to play around,” said a cousin of the victim.

Police say Tuesday two men were in a vehicle on Adams Street when they got into a confrontation with a neighbor. That confrontation turned to gunfire.

“As a result of that a projectile bullet entered into the residence where Rashan Riley was inside, was struck and as a result died,” said Douglas.

Police are still investigating what led to the confrontation. The suspects are now behind bars, charged with murder. Douglas says the gun violence must stop.

“Inside a neighborhood where bullets are flying all over the place and you never know who is going to be struck by a bullet, so we want our residents to understand that we do not condone any type of gun violence. We are saddened by this,” said Douglas.

