9-month-old baby shot and killed after drive-by in Grenada - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

9-month-old baby shot and killed after drive-by in Grenada

Posted by Patrice Clark, Reporter
Connect
Source: Family Source: Family
John Brown & Shaquille Chamberlain.....Source: Grenada PD John Brown & Shaquille Chamberlain.....Source: Grenada PD
GRENADA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 9-month-old baby was shot in the head in North Mississippi.

It happened in the 900 block of Adams Street in Grenada. 20-year-old John Brown III and 18-year-old Shaquille Chamberlain are both in the county jail charged with murder.

“This is a terrible loss. A loss of life so young. This is an infant,” said Assistant Police Major George Douglas.

Major Douglas says the death of 9-month-old Rashan Riley has left this community shocked and saddened. Little Rashan's loved ones say he was a lovable baby who will truly be missed.

“He was a good baby, he was funny; like to play around,” said a cousin of the victim.  

Police say Tuesday two men were in a vehicle on Adams Street when they got into a confrontation with a neighbor. That confrontation turned to gunfire.

“As a result of that a projectile bullet entered into the residence where Rashan Riley was inside, was struck and as a result died,” said Douglas.

Police are still investigating what led to the confrontation. The suspects are now behind bars, charged with murder. Douglas says the gun violence must stop.

“Inside a neighborhood where bullets are flying all over the place and you never know who is going to be struck by a bullet, so we want our residents to understand that we do not condone any type of gun violence. We are saddened by this,” said Douglas.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly