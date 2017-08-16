Millsaps looks to rebound in 2017

We'll continue our small college previews with a short drive to State Street. Millsaps looks to rebound from a 3 and 7 season.

If you delve past the mark, 6 of those games were decided by 6 points or less. Three-time All-SAA lineman Austin Harris returns along with quarterback Chance Clowers.

The Majors feel they have the pieces to turn the corner.

"Well, I think we're in a lot better shape going into camp," Millsaps head coach Aaron Pelch said. "I would tell you that this football team is more prepared and dedicated in the offseason than last year's team. So we've been able to hit the ground running a little bit more, we haven't been setback with injuries and pulls and that kind of thing. I think that's the thing that stands out to me the most. We got some new defensive stuff going in, so I'm feeling pretty good about it."

Clowers threw for 1249 yds and 7 TD last season playing in a 2 QB system. "Things are going pretty good. We got a lot of young players that are coming in that are going to help us a good bit. Lot of throwing in the summer, the more you throw, the more accurate you get. We got a lot of good work in, and just really looking forward to preparing for Belhaven."

Millsaps faces Belhaven in the Riverside Rumble on Thursday, August 31st.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.