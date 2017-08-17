An unexpected wake up call for inmates in Issaquena County

Inmates at the Issaquena County Correctional Facility got an unexpected wake up call early Wednesday morning.

Officers found an assortment of contraband at the prison in Mayersville including, 15 cellphones, chargers, 23 bags of tobacco, 50 packs of marijuana, three packs of crystal meth or ice, four bags of spice, two shanks, a pocket knife, cigarettes, cigarette lighters, radios and MP3 players.

Some of it was found on the inmates and inside mattresses, pillows, and other locations on the inmates’ bunks. A pair of flip flop shoes appeared to have been altered to hide a cellphone in each sole.

Issaquena is the 19th shakedown of 36 facilities in the prison system.

