English or Espanol, Clinton's goal is the same: Beat South Panola

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Clinton once again opens a high school football season with a showcase matchup. The reigning 6A state champions welcome South Panola to Arrow Field. Kickoff is Thursday night at 7:00pm.

Chris swung by 24 hours before kickoff, see what Judd Boswell and a pair of Arrows had to say.

