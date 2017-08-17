Mass adoption held for almost 20 foster children

The Mississippi College School of Law and the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services worked together with Judge Singletary to turn this ceremony into a celebration for almost 20 children.

There were big smiles, handshakes, and sighs of relief.

Brenda Jones said, "I love him, I've been working with kids for so long in the school system and I just couldn't let my baby go."



Most of these families have been waiting for years to finalize adoptions. Roscoe and Brenda Simons adopt a brother and sister. Rosie Shepard makes it official for 6 of her great grandchildren.

Rosie Shepard said, "I have twins, they are 9, and 10, 12 and 16 and 18. Somebody had to love them and I just took them in."

Brenda Simons explained, "we've had these children since 2012. Dixie was 6 days old when we got her. Her brother Noah had just turned 3."

Simons says they have a back up plan to make sure their children will always be cared for.

Terri Barber added, "I'll step in and do what they, and pick up where they left off at."

Maggie Robertson and her husband adopt three brothers. They hope their family sends a message of what unconditional love looks like. Patsy Bufkin says she couldn't hold back tears of joy once adoption papers were signed by Judge Bill Singletary.

Patsy Bufkin told us, "Gabe came to us when he was 7 in the foster care system and we just decided that we loved him from the very beginning and didn't want to give him up."

