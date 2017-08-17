TRAFFIC: Wreck on US 49N before I-20 causing delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: Wreck on US 49N before I-20 causing delays

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck on US 49 before I-20 East in Rankin County is causing major delays.

 If this is on your route to work, please find a different way.

MDOT estimates about an hour for this wreck to clear.

