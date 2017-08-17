Man shot near Jackson nursing home

According to Jackson police, a man was shot on Forest Avenue near Cottage Grove nursing home.

Jackson police an 18-year-old was shot at Lake Hico Park and ran to the nursing home for help.

The victim has been taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Jackson police say there is no affiliation between the shooting and the nursing home.

Police do not have any suspect right now and the investigation is ongoing.

We have a crew headed to the scene to find out more. We will update this developing story as we get more information.

